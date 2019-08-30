Kashmiris are not alone: Minister

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Friday said Kashmiris were not alone in their freedom movement as the nation was standing with them.

He expressed these views while addressing a Kashmir rally at the Sialkot Press Club.

He said that Muslims around the globe should express solidarity with Kashmiris, adding that the government had taken steps to highlight the Kashmir issue in the world.

Thousands of people, including students, gathered at the Press Club Sialkot to express solidarity with Kashmiris and chanted anti-India slogans.