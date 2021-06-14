UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Are Ready To Sacrifice Their Lives But Not Surrender: Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Kashmiris are ready to sacrifice their lives but not surrender: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Kashmiris have been standing with the same spirit and firm against India's illegal occupation of their homeland for over seven decades and are not ready to forget every single drop of blood, spilled in the way of freedom.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Monday, referred to the ongoing forceful anti-India protests in Sopore and said that Kashmiris were determined to attain freedom from Indian bondage.

Sopore protests, the report added, are testimony that India can't silence the roar of freedom through its state terrorism in the occupied territory.

It said that Kashmiris continue to valiantly fight Modi-led Indian regime's nefarious plans to obliterate their distinct identity, and decades of Indian atrocities have failed to extinguish the candle of freedom in IIOJK.

The report maintained that Kashmiris' struggle for freedom is alive due to sacrifices offered every other day indicating that they are ready to die but not surrender.

India must remember that its military might is no match for the resilient Kashmiri people whose sacrifices will be written in golden letters in the history of freedom movements, it added.

The report urged the International community to hold India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiris.

