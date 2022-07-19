Kashmiris attached their fate with Pakistan even before its creation: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said through the historic Accession to Pakistan Resolution on July 19, 1947, the Kashmiri leadership had decided to link their fate with Pakistan even before its creation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said through the historic Accession to Pakistan Resolution on July 19, 1947, the Kashmiri leadership had decided to link their fate with Pakistan even before its creation.

Talking to a delegation of electronic media people here, he said the resolution was adopted unanimously by the political representatives of Kashmir during an extraordinary meeting which was held at former AJK president Sardar Ibraheem Khan's residence at Abi-Guzar in Srinagar on July 19, 1947.

"It is indeed a matter of great honour and privilege that my father Chaudhry Noor Hussain was one of the youngest political representatives who attended this history meeting", he added.

The president said," On this day we reaffirm our pledge to continue the struggle till the Kashmir dispute is resolved in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions." Referring to his visit to Srinagar, he said, "The Srinagar High Court Bar Association had organized a function in which I was invited, on this occasion when I asked for presenting a resolution.

" He said the participants of the function not only endorsed the call for resolution of Kashmir in line with the UN resolutions but vehemently rejected India's illegal occupation. "The surprise for me was that the resolution stated that Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan." Barrister Sultan, while citing the rising incidents of Indian state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, said, "India has committed atrocities not only in the occupied Kashmir but also against minorities living in different states of India." Terming the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle a legitimate freedom movement, he said, "The international community is now acknowledging this reality that the ongoing struggle in the occupied Kashmir is indigenous."Highlighting the media's role in advancing the Kashmir cause, the president assured the visiting delegation that the government would leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems being faced by the journalists associated with print and electronic media.