UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Attached Their Fate With Pakistan Even Before Its Creation: AJK President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Kashmiris attached their fate with Pakistan even before its creation: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said through the historic Accession to Pakistan Resolution on July 19, 1947, the Kashmiri leadership had decided to link their fate with Pakistan even before its creation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday said through the historic Accession to Pakistan Resolution on July 19, 1947, the Kashmiri leadership had decided to link their fate with Pakistan even before its creation.

Talking to a delegation of electronic media people here, he said the resolution was adopted unanimously by the political representatives of Kashmir during an extraordinary meeting which was held at former AJK president Sardar Ibraheem Khan's residence at Abi-Guzar in Srinagar on July 19, 1947.

"It is indeed a matter of great honour and privilege that my father Chaudhry Noor Hussain was one of the youngest political representatives who attended this history meeting", he added.

The president said," On this day we reaffirm our pledge to continue the struggle till the Kashmir dispute is resolved in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions." Referring to his visit to Srinagar, he said, "The Srinagar High Court Bar Association had organized a function in which I was invited, on this occasion when I asked for presenting a resolution.

" He said the participants of the function not only endorsed the call for resolution of Kashmir in line with the UN resolutions but vehemently rejected India's illegal occupation. "The surprise for me was that the resolution stated that Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan." Barrister Sultan, while citing the rising incidents of Indian state terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, said, "India has committed atrocities not only in the occupied Kashmir but also against minorities living in different states of India." Terming the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle a legitimate freedom movement, he said, "The international community is now acknowledging this reality that the ongoing struggle in the occupied Kashmir is indigenous."Highlighting the media's role in advancing the Kashmir cause, the president assured the visiting delegation that the government would leave no stone unturned in resolving the problems being faced by the journalists associated with print and electronic media.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Visit Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Media Government Court

Recent Stories

PTA formulates cyber security framework

PTA formulates cyber security framework

1 minute ago
 PAC constitutionally authorized to seek records fr ..

PAC constitutionally authorized to seek records from any civil department: Chair ..

1 minute ago
 Govt fully capable to improve economy, overcome in ..

Govt fully capable to improve economy, overcome inflation: Ranjha

1 minute ago
 7,500 trees to be planted across UK to celebrate 7 ..

7,500 trees to be planted across UK to celebrate 75 years of British Pakistanis' ..

1 minute ago
 12 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

12 more report positive for corona in Balochistan

29 minutes ago
 Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.