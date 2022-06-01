Kashmiris be given opportunity to present their case before world: Raja Farooq

Former Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said the Kashmiris should be given an opportunity to present their case before the world as it would have more effect

Addressing the 'All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir Issue, The Way Forward' here, he suggested a delegation of Kashmiri leaders should visit different countries to highlight the Kashmir cause.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and the entire Pakistani nation for raising their voice on Kashmir. It needs to be made effective and all suggestions need to be implemented," he said.

A Cell on Kashmir was formed in the Foreign Ministry, he added.

He claimed that embassies had not played their due role for the Kashmir cause in the last four years. Former prime minister Imran Khan, he added, had asked his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to draw up a road map on Kashmir. " We presented 11 points to Shah Mehmood Qureshi" on behalf of all the political parties (of AJK), but waited for a meeting, he added.

Raja Farooq said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people for freedom movement were unforgettable. If a secret ballot were held, even Omar Abdullah would vote for Pakistan, he added.