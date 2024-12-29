Kashmiris bear the brunt of Indian forces' brutality in 2024, claim Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Hurriyat leaders on Sunday issued a strong statement, urging the global community to take immediate notice of the brutality and repression inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces and emphasized that 2024 has been the worst year for Kashmiris, marked by escalated human rights violations and atrocities committed by Indian forces.

As 2024 comes to a close, Hurriyat leaders talking to ptv news channel speak out against India's human rights record in Kashmir, claiming that Kashmiris have faced the brunt of Indian forces' brutality throughout the year.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a united political front formed to raise the cause of Kashmiri independence, has been vocal about the human rights violations in the region.

Abdul Hameed Lone, a prominent Hurriyat leader accused Indian forces of employing oppressive tactics, including torture, arbitrary arrests and unlawful killings to stifle the voice of the Kashmiri people and crush their will to fight for their rights.

Despite facing such brutal suppression, the Kashmiris remain resolute in their pursuit of self-determination, a fundamental right guaranteed to them by the United Nations, he added.

Lone emphasized that the Indian government's actions are a blatant violation of international law and the UN resolutions that recognize Kashmir as a disputed territory.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations to intervene and ensure that the Kashmiris' right to self-determination is respected.

Another Hurriyat leader Syed Gulshan Ahmed has strongly condemned the ongoing torture of Kashmiris, highlighting the alarming statistics of 2024.

He said according to KMS report this year alone, 96 Kashmiris were martyred, 45 were taken into custody, and 67 were injured.

Furthermore, a staggering 3452 people were arrested and 8 women were widowed, leaving 24 children orphaned.

The situation is even more dire, with many kids and women forced to stand outside in the freezing cold, exposed to harsh temperatures, he mentioned.

These numbers are a grim reminder of the human rights violations perpetrated against the Kashmiri people, he added. The use of torture, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings by Indian forces has been widely reported, with many instances of brutality and impunity, he highlighted.

The international community has been urged to take notice of these atrocities and hold India accountable for its actions in occupied Kashmir, he said.

Hurriyat leaders have expressed their gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering support in their struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan has been a vocal advocate for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and its government has consistently reiterated its commitment to providing all possible assistance to the Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle, they added.