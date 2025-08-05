(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, here Tuesday strongly condemned the atrocities committed by India against the people of Occupied Kashmir, particularly the unilateral revocation of Kashmir’s special status by the Indian government over the past six years.

He stated that the people of Occupied Kashmir have been victims of Indian state terrorism for the past seven decades, says an official statement on Kashmir Exploitation Day.

During this time, India has gone to extreme lengths to deprive the Kashmiri people of their fundamental right to self-determination.

He further said that when fascist India realized that the Kashmiri people remained steadfast in their struggle despite all forms of brutal oppression, the Indian government, on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution, which granted special status to Occupied Kashmir, marking the beginning of a new chapter of persecution against the oppressed Kashmiri people.

This, he said, should be a matter of serious concern for international human rights organizations.

“We strongly condemn the worst state terrorism carried out by India in Occupied Kashmir for the past six years. We reiterate our moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.”

The CM said that unarmed Kashmiris continue to resist Indian tyranny with bravery, and it is deeply concerning that despite the existence of international human rights organizations and UN resolutions, atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims persist.

On this occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur called upon international powers, the United Nations, and other human rights organizations to take serious notice of the oppression by India and to play their role in granting the Kashmiri people their right to live freely, as per their own will.

He emphasized, “We demand that the Kashmir issue be resolved in line with UN resolutions and according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people through a plebiscite, as the peace of the entire region hinges on the resolution of this conflict.”

He also paid tribute to the brave Kashmiri Muslims fighting against the illegal Indian occupation and assured them that “As always, we stand by the Kashmiri people and will continue to support their freedom struggle on every platform.”

The CM further stated that the founder PTI highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums in the past.

He concluded with hope and determination and said, “We are confident that the blood of the Kashmiri martyrs will not go in vain. The long chapter of oppression will eventually come to an end and Kashmiri Muslims will succeed in achieving their right to self-determination.”