Kashmiris Begin Preparations To Celebrate Pakistan Day On March 23

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Kashmiris begin preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Brisk preparations have begun in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to celebrate Pakistan Day on March 23 with a newest resolve to smash the manacles of the tyrannical Indian invaders—making them quit the illegitimately held part of the paradise on earth instantaneously.

Requisite arrangements were being made across AJK including this district to celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of IIOJ&K from Indian subjugation and accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan", organizer said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

Major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the State metropolis where AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will unfurl the national flag of Pakistan and AJK to mark the day with fabulous zest.

Similar national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all other district and tehsil headquarters to celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

In Mirpur, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the lush green lawns of Mirpur Municipal CorporationA well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the elders representing all segments of the civil society.

