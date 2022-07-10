Kashmiris being celebrating yet another Eid-ul-Azha under brutal Indian military occupation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris are observing yet another Eid-ul-Azha under brutal Indian military occupation and making their lives more vulnerable on auspicious day in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

When the Muslims in South Asia are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, the Kashmiri people continue to suffer under India's occupation, says a report issued by KMS on Sunday.

It lamented that Kashmiris had been celebrating Eid under the shadows of Indian guns for the last over seven decades. How can the Kashmiris celebrate Eid when killings, arrests, torture & dreaded CASOs have become a norm in IIOJK, it questioned.

The Eid-ul-Azha also gives a message to the Kashmiris to continue their struggle till victory or martyrdom, asking Ummah to stand up for the struggling Kashmiris.

The report deplored that there was no letup in Indian repression even on the auspicious day of Eid in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). True Eid for the oppressed Kashmiris will be celebrated when shackles of Indian slavery are broken, it added.

The report maintained that the fascist Modi regime could not subdue the Kashmiris' strong desire for freedom through its military might and the people of Kashmir are letting the world know, loud and clear, through their heroic struggle that there is no Eid without freedom for them.