Kashmiris being jailed for raising voice for right to self-determination: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders (APHC) have said that those who raised their voice for their right to self-determination and peace in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were being put in jails.

According to Kashmir media service, the APHC leaders including Saleem Zargar, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Mir Shahid Saleem and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their joint statements said, "Anyone who speaks or raises voice against the Indian atrocities, injustice and for resolution of the Kashmir dispute by peaceful means is being put behind bars.

" They said, "The BJP regime after usurping all political, economic, religious and social rights of the Kashmiri people is claiming so-called peace in the territory." The APHC leaders said, "Over four thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth are facing illegal detentions in fake cases under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India since long time and are being punished for speaking truth."Meanwhile, Democratic Youth Forum paid a rich tribute to martyred Umer Qayoom who was killed by Indian troops in custody on August 20, 2010 in Srinagar.