Kashmiris Being Victimized For Demanding Right To Self-determination: APHC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), expressing serious concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), has said that the Kashmiri people were suffering persecution at the hands of the Indian government led by Narendra Modi for demanding their birthright to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar while denouncing raids, cordon and search operations, arrests, seizure of properties, and other atrocities in IIOJK, said New Delhi was using these brutal measures to silence the legitimate political voices in the occupied territory.
He also said, "Hurriyat leadership, youth, and activists are being put behind bars for their political beliefs, with top leadership being implicated in false cases."
He said, "The continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders in Tihar and other jails is an example of the BJP regime’s sinister designs to discredit and silence the Hurriyat leadership."
He said that the BJP-led Indian government was using its dreaded probe agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency as a weapon to implicate the Kashmiris in false cases and silence their voice for freedom.
