Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:33 PM

Kashmiris believe in active resistance against Indian occupation: Farooq Azam Malik

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader MNA Farooq Azam Malik has said the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was under military siege and space for any minor political activity was zero there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader MNA Farooq Azam Malik has said the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was under military siege and space for any minor political activity was zero there.

Talking to APP, he said thousands of Kashmiris were in jails or disappeared, adding Kashmiris believes in total resistance against the Indian occupation.

The illegal Military Siege of August 5, 2019 announcement by Indian President and the Parliament of India had been rejected by the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it had dismembered the State and divided it into two parts, he added.

He said the naked aggression and illegal action by India was certainly in violation of the UN Charter, United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan's (UNCIP) Resolutions and bilateral Pakistan and India agreements.

More Stories From Pakistan

