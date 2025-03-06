Open Menu

Kashmiris Boycott Israeli Dates In Ramadan In Solidarity With Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Kashmiris boycott Israeli dates in Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a show of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiri shopkeepers have boycotted Israeli dates during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the move is a protest against Israel’s occupation and oppression of

Palestinians.

Instead, Kashmiri shopkeepers are opting for dates from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Morocco and Algeria.

The boycott has resonated widely across the Kashmir valley and Muslim dominated Jammu areas with shopkeepers and customers alike supporting the cause.

Recent Stories

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

10 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan