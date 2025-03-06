Kashmiris Boycott Israeli Dates In Ramadan In Solidarity With Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a show of solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, Kashmiri shopkeepers have boycotted Israeli dates during the holy month of Ramadan.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the move is a protest against Israel’s occupation and oppression of
Palestinians.
Instead, Kashmiri shopkeepers are opting for dates from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Morocco and Algeria.
The boycott has resonated widely across the Kashmir valley and Muslim dominated Jammu areas with shopkeepers and customers alike supporting the cause.
