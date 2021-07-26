UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Buried Outdated Political System In AJK Polls: Gandapur

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said the people of Kashmir have buried the outdated political system in general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Kashmir for showing complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan in recent polls.

"Kashmiris by giving vote in favour of Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf have proved that Imran Khan was their true ambassador and leader," the minister said in a news release.

He said people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have sent a clear message to India by rejecting Narendra Modi's friends in 2021 polls.

He said Kashmiris have shown political maturity in the general elections by rejecting the corrupt leaders and their followers.

Gandapur condemned the statement of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and said, "He ridiculed the Kashmiris after remaining in power for the last five years".

