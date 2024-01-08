Open Menu

Kashmiris Call For Settlement Of Kashmir Dispute Within UN Framework

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir want peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute by exercising their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the supervision of the United Nations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the civil society, political and legal experts including Academic Research on Kashmir, Institute of Kashmir political Studies, Research Institute of Kashmir Awareness and Documentation centre in Srinagar talking to media men said that UN had acknowledged the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination in its more than a dozen resolutions, particularly the one passed on January 05, 1949.

They said that despite suffering and political injustice 76 years of brutal Indian illegal occupation, the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain steadfast in their demand for holding of the UN-supervised plebiscite.

The Kashmiris’ right to plebiscite was even accepted by Indian leaders including its first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru in a public gathering at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and in United Nations resolutions.

The India’s militarily and undemocratic action of 5th August 2019 regarding Jammu and Kashmir was intended to make the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir obsolete.

They added that the demographic changes and weakening Kashmiris economy were designed to affect the results of the plebiscite whenever held in the future.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar while demanding their right to self-determination said that the oppressed Kashmiris have been left at the mercy of more than one million Indian occupation troops and Hindutva BJP regime. “In this grim situation when Kashmir is under military and police seize, the brave people of Kashmir dare the worst military deployment and bear the enormous ordeals to lead the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion,” he added.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism wherein the IIOJK people are subjected to widespread killings, physical violence, illegal detentions and deprived of all fundamental rights. He called for an early settlement of the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

