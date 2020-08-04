UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Can't Be Deprived Of Their Rights Now: Excise Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Kashmiris can't be deprived of their rights now: Excise minister

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that Kashmiris will no more be deprived of their right to self-determination and they will get their freedom soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has said that Kashmiris will no more be deprived of their right to self-determination and they will get their freedom soon.

Talking to APP, he said that Indian forces were continuing 'Ghasbana Qabza' of Kashmir valley which is shameful and condemnable. It exposed the true face of Narendra Modi government, which was trying to crush the voice of innocent Kashmiris, the minister added.

He said that Pakistani nation would observe Youm-e-Istehsal here on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to give a message to Indian forces that Kashmiris are not alone in the world rather Pakistani people will stand with them for achieving the goal of freedom and self-determination.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had rightly and bravely pleaded the Kashmiris' case at international forums and appealed to the wold champions of human rights to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Hafiz Mumtaz said that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan and we will continue struggle for its protection at all levels. He also appealed to Pakistani nation to come out on roads on Wednesday and take part in rallies and seminars to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

