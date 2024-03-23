Open Menu

Kashmiris Celebrate Pakistan Day With Enthusiasm

Published March 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world celebrated Pakistan Day with great fervour on Saturday.

The day began with special prayers in mosques, where worshippers prayed for the safety, security, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the success of Kashmiris' struggle for the liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), flag-hoisting ceremonies were held in cities and towns, with both Pakistani and AJK flags raised atop public and private buildings.

Various social, political, and public representative organizations arranged special programs to mark the occasion.

In Muzaffarabad, a major national flag hoisting ceremony took place, symbolizing Kashmiris' deep-rooted love for Pakistan. Similar ceremonies were held across all ten districts of AJK.

Despite heavy restrictions imposed by the Indian military in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmiris reportedly displayed Pakistani and AJK flags in various cities and remote areas to express their affection for Pakistan.

