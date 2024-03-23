Kashmiris Celebrate Pakistan Day With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world celebrated Pakistan Day with great fervour on Saturday.
The day began with special prayers in mosques, where worshippers prayed for the safety, security, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the success of Kashmiris' struggle for the liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), flag-hoisting ceremonies were held in cities and towns, with both Pakistani and AJK flags raised atop public and private buildings.
Various social, political, and public representative organizations arranged special programs to mark the occasion.
In Muzaffarabad, a major national flag hoisting ceremony took place, symbolizing Kashmiris' deep-rooted love for Pakistan. Similar ceremonies were held across all ten districts of AJK.
Despite heavy restrictions imposed by the Indian military in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Kashmiris reportedly displayed Pakistani and AJK flags in various cities and remote areas to express their affection for Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM, Saudi Defence Mnister discuss security, regional issues4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed in Sukkur, Larkana with traditional enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum14 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Council Europe extends Pakistan Day greetings14 minutes ago
-
AJK's lake-side Mirpur district celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor14 minutes ago
-
IIOJK HC quashes detention of four Kashmiris booked under draconian PSA14 minutes ago
-
Teachers perturbed as time scale notifications encounter delays14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day great importance in national history: BBISE Chairman14 minutes ago
-
Probe ordered into death of youth by wrong injection24 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetables reduced significantly across Hazara division24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated in KP with national zeal, enthusiasm24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated at Civil Defense Office24 minutes ago