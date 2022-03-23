Kashmiris celebrate Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervor:

Jammu and Kashmir people, dwelling either side of the Line of Control (LoC) - AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and rest of the world celebrated Pakistan Day on Wednesday with full zeal and fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) : Jammu and Kashmir people, dwelling either side of the Line of Control (LoC) - AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and rest of the world celebrated Pakistan Day on Wednesday with full zeal and fervor.

The day dawned with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques on both sides of the fragile LoC for the safety, security, integrity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the early success of the Kashmiris just and principled struggle for liberation of IIOJK from the Indian clutches.

In AJK, flag hoisting ceremonies to mark the celebration of Pakistan day were held in a befitting manner at all small and major cities and towns across the liberated territory. Pakistan and AJK flags were hoisted atop all small and major private and public buildings.

In the AJK's capital city of Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Day was marked with National flag hoisting ceremony at the AJK Local Bodies.

Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed hoisted the national flag to mark the national day with the Kashmiris deep rooted love and affection with Pakistan as their ultimate destination.

The special Pakistan day ceremonies in all small and major cities of the liberated territory were the hallmark of the day. These ceremonies were hosted in all ten districts of AJK including Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Jhelum valley, Havaili, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti, Rawalakot besides their respective sub divisional headquarters. Speakers in these ceremonies will highlight the significance of the day in the backdrop of the history of Pakistan movement launched under the solitary dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Moreover, in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, valiant Kashmiris reportedly hoisted national flag of Pakistan atop their houses and trees in various cities in the occupied valley including the freedom-loving Kashmiris blood-stained Shopian district, to celebrate Pakistan day.