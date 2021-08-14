ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), celebrated Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on Saturday with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the people in IIOJK raised Pakistani flags in Srinagar, Khanqah-e-Moallah and other areas to express their love for Pakistan at the stroke of midnight on August 14.

They raised pro-Pakistani and anti-India slogans vociferously.

The Kashmiris also burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan's Independence Day without any fear of reprisal from Indian forces which ahead of India's Independence Day tomorrow (Sunday) have turned the occupied territory into an open air prison.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris will mark India's Independence Day tomorrow as Black Day.