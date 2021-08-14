UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:20 AM

Kashmiris celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day with enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), celebrated Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on Saturday with great enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the people in IIOJK raised Pakistani flags in Srinagar, Khanqah-e-Moallah and other areas to express their love for Pakistan at the stroke of midnight on August 14.

They raised pro-Pakistani and anti-India slogans vociferously.

The Kashmiris also burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan's Independence Day without any fear of reprisal from Indian forces which ahead of India's Independence Day tomorrow (Sunday) have turned the occupied territory into an open air prison.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiris will mark India's Independence Day tomorrow as Black Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu Srinagar Independence August Sunday Media From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

10 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

10 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

10 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.