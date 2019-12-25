Kashmiris celebrates 143rd birthday of Quaid-e-Azam

People across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wednesday celebrated 143rd birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with a renewed commitment to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : People across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wednesday celebrated 143rd birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with a renewed commitment to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques across the AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies were held to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam across the AJK. Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day. The Quaid's birthday cakes were cut in these ceremonies.

Addressing these ceremonies, the speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements � which led to the establishment of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In Mirpur major ceremony was hosted by Kashmiri NGO Jinnah Foundation, AJK on Monday. The Jinnah Foundation AJK Chairman Dr.

Amin Chadurhy, Secretary General Altaf Hamid Rao, Youth Wing leader of the organisation Wasif Amin Choudhry and eminent elders of the diverse segments of the local civil society cut the birthday cake of father of the nation.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers shed a light on the leadership qualities of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They said the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam was to continue his mission with national spirit for making Pakistan a fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation.

They reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of founder of Pakistan on Kashmir- since he had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs highlighting the life-time marvelous role of the great personality of Quaid-e-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate homeland for Muslims of the sub continent � Pakistan under the sole dynamic and most sincere leadership of the late Quaid.