Kashmiris celebrates 148th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with fabulous zest

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Dec, 2024) People across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) observed Quaid-e-Azam day marking the state-wide celebrations 148th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam hosted in all ten district as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of AJK.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The Quaid’s birth day cakes were cut in these ceremony to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing “Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam” to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies, speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements, which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

In lake city of Mirpur, major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK with the coordination of Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA) on Wednesday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of father of the nation on Kashmir.

Speaking on this occasion speakers including KPC President Syed Abid Hussain Shah, Ex KPC President and Convener JKFMA Altaf Hamid Rao, President JKUJ Hafiz Muhammad Maqsood, KPC Gen. Secretary Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Senior journalists Arshad Mahmood Butt, Rana Shabeer Rajourvi, Zaffar Mughal (President AJK Union of Columists), Sajjad Jarral, Sajjad Hussain Bukhari, Perveiz Shehzad, Raja Khalil Shehzad, Shakeel Chaudhry, Shiraaz Bukhari, Shahbaz Bukhari, Rashid Bashir and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

Speakers continued that the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation. They reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of founder of Pakistan on Kashmir, who had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan, they added.

