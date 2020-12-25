Kashmiris celebrates birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with fabulous zest:

People across Azad Jammu Kashmir observed Quaid-e-Azam day on Friday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :People across Azad Jammu Kashmir observed Quaid-e-Azam day on Friday with great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue the individual and collective role for making Pakistan progressive and prosperous in letter and spirit as envisioned by father of the nation.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques throughout AJK for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam held under the devised SOPs due to coronavirus in all ten district as well as the subordinate tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir including the state metropolis Muzaffarabad and divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot were the hallmark of the day.

Various social, political and intellectual organizations held special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

The Quaid's birth day cakes were cut in the ceremonies to celebrate the historic day with great elation amid the clapping by the jubilant participants and voicing "Happy birth day to Quaid-e-Azam" to express their heartiest love and affection with the Quaid.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers paid glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas and achievements which led to the establishment of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Major ceremony to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was hosted by Kashmiri NGO Jinnah Foundation, AJK in Mirpur with full respect and honour.

The Jinnah Foundation Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chairman Dr. Amin Chadurhy, Executive Director Jinnah Hospital Dr. Khalid Yousaf, Secretary General of the organization Altaf Hamid Rao, Surgeon Dr. Ayub Qureshi, Youth Wing leader of the organisation Wasif Amin Choudhry and eminent elders of the diverse segments of the local civil society cut the birthday cake of father of the nation at a ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Amin Chaudhry paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his unprecedented services for the Muslims of the sub continent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

The JF Chairman said said that the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation. He reiterated Kashmiris resolve coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to follow the policy of founder of Pakistan on Kashmir- since he had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan.

Paying rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan, other speakers said that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination and to reach their ultimate destination Pakistan.

They emphasized for continue performing individual and collective role for turning Pakistan a true Islamic welfare, prosperous state to enter the ranks of the developed nations by strictly acting upon the vision of the Quaid.

Similar special simple but impressive ceremonies under the prevailing ste SOPs due to COVI-19 to celebrate the Birth day of Quaid-e-Azam were also held at several other parts of AJK and various parts of Pakistan where Jammu Kashmir refugees inhibiting, to celebrate the birth day jointly under the auspices of various social and political organizations.

Participants of these ceremonies prayed for the progress, integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tararkheil aired special programs highlighting the life-time marvelous role of the great personality of Quaid-e-Azam and his meritorious and remarkable services for the emergence of the separate home land for Muslims of the sub continent Pakistan under the sole dynamic and most sincere leadership of the late Quaid.