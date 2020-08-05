Kashmiris, civil society,others stage rally to condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A large number of Kashmiris, members of civil society, students and people from all walks of lives Wednesday staged a rally in front of Indian Embassy to condemn atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to mark the first anniversary of illegal military siege of the occupied territory.

The rally was organized by Jammu and Kahmir Tehreek-e-Khud Iradiat, Ittehad-e- Islami Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) (Javed Mir) and leadership of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).The demonstrators chanted slogans against illegal military siege of IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers asked the world powers to take notice of brutalities of Indian occupied forces adding that India had violated resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as over 8 million Kashmiris had been kept under illegal confinement in IIOJK since August 5, 2019. International community was duty bound to play its role to impede India from committing brutalities in IIOJK , they added.

They said the occupied forces had imposed a complete curfew and usurp basic rights of the people for last one year in IIOJK. Due to apathy of international community, the IIOJK had been pushed on verge of destruction and lives of Kashmiris had been in danger, they added.

The occupied forces have apprehended over 13,000 youths and juveniles besides registering fake cases against them in last one year.

The Modi regime has totally ruined the economy of IIOJK after August 5, 2019. Some 400,000 people have been rendered jobless and economy faced huge losses. While schools, colleges, universities had also been closed and some 316 youth have also been killed after August 5, 2019.

They said the occupied forces were using rape as weapon. internet services have been suspended in IIOJK while media is facing restriction and the voice of Kashmiris is being suppressed forcefully.

In IIOJK, there is no freedom of press and freedom of expression and cases are being registered against journalists. Townships and colonies of Hindus were being established in IIOJK on pattern of Israeli settlements in Palestine, the speakers added.

They urged the government to highlight the Kashmir in more forced manner to save the lives of Kashmiris.

Abdul Hameed Lone, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Syed Ejaz Rehmani, Raja Khadim Hussain,Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Fida Husain Kiyani, Dr Khalid Aftab, Shaukat Mehmood, Younas Baig, Ambeeen Turk, Maria Iqbal Tarana, Sardar Mazhar, Basharat Khokar, Saddam Inqualabi and others attended the demonstration .