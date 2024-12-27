MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) solemnly marked the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on Friday.

According to APP Correspondent, various gatherings were held across AJK to remember Bhutto's significant contributions to the nation and her ultimate sacrifice for unity, democracy and the rights of all citizens.

Speakers at these events praised her dedication and called for continued commitment to her vision.

Some PPP activists traveled to Garhi Khuda Buksh to participate in a larger memorial event at Bhutto's mausoleum, expressing their solidarity with her legacy.

Quran recitations were also held in major cities and towns for the late leader.

Senior PPP leaders including members of the AJK legislative assembly, attended these ceremonies, offering prayers for Bhutto's eternal peace.

The gatherings featured tributes to both Benazir Bhutto and her father, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto along with a renewed pledge to continue their mission.

During the ceremonies, leaders emphasized the loss that Benazir's assassination represented for Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir, highlighting her bravery in the face of threats.

They reiterated her role as a symbol of national unity and pledged to uphold the rights of the marginalized and neglected communities in society.

