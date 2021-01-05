Kashmiris committed to continue struggle for self-determination;Speaker AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) were determined to continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success.

Talking to APP here , he said that It was on January 5, 1949 when the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

The Speaker said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste but would definitely bring positive results.

He said that greater unity and consensus was needed to take the Kashmir liberation movement in a more effective manner to accomplish the mission of the martyrs.

Shah said that the right to self-determination was a vital component of the human dignity.

"Negation of this right is the negation of human freedom, universal declaration of Human Rights, and Human Rights covenants," he added.