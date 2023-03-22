Kashmiris Consider Pakistani forces as saviours, Rehana Mullick

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Co-Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Rehana Hussein Mullick has said that Kashmiris Consider Pakistan and its defence forces as saviours. Rehana Hussein Mullick,in her statement on occasion of March 23 'Pakistan Day' said that Kashmiris consider Pakistan and its defence forces as saviours, said a press release here on Thursday.

The day is not far when IIOJK will become an integral part of our beloved Pakistan as per the dream of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Quaid e Kashmir Movement Syed Ali Gilani, she added.

The Co-Chairperson further said that Pakistan Army Chief's timely statement for his full support to Kashmir movement has not only charged the people of IIOJK but it has revitalized pro-movement sentiment while clearing the recent propaganda of freezing the Issue for 20 years.

Army Chief of Pakistan Gen Asim Munir in his first visit to Line of Control said that the world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions, she added.

She also said also said that Pakistan and its army will never leave Kashmiri brethren in the lurch in any circumstances and will continue to support the Kashmir Cause through thick and thin.

She said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per the UN Resolutions on the basis of the right of self determination which is the birthright of the people of IIOJK.

Rehana Hussein Mullick also said that the Pakistan army has reiterated multiple times that India's rogue behaviour in IIOJK and its internationally irresponsible posture on Kashmir would harm the peace in the region. Everyone in Pakistan, including the army, supports the boycott of relations as long as it withdraws its unilateral step taken on Aug 5, 2019, she added.

�India's nefarious and expansionist designs about Kashmir are doomed to fail in the presence of Pakistan army adding that she said that Pakistan Army is well prepared to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure.