UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Consider Pakistani Forces As Saviours, Rehana Mullick

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Kashmiris Consider Pakistani forces as saviours, Rehana Mullick

Co-Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Rehana Hussein Mullick has said that Kashmiris Consider Pakistan and its defence forces as saviours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Co-Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization Rehana Hussein Mullick has said that Kashmiris Consider Pakistan and its defence forces as saviours. Rehana Hussein Mullick,in her statement on occasion of March 23 'Pakistan Day' said that Kashmiris consider Pakistan and its defence forces as saviours, said a press release here on Thursday.

The day is not far when IIOJK will become an integral part of our beloved Pakistan as per the dream of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Quaid e Kashmir Movement Syed Ali Gilani, she added.

The Co-Chairperson further said that Pakistan Army Chief's timely statement for his full support to Kashmir movement has not only charged the people of IIOJK but it has revitalized pro-movement sentiment while clearing the recent propaganda of freezing the Issue for 20 years.

Army Chief of Pakistan Gen Asim Munir in his first visit to Line of Control said that the world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions, she added.

She also said also said that Pakistan and its army will never leave Kashmiri brethren in the lurch in any circumstances and will continue to support the Kashmir Cause through thick and thin.

She said that the Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per the UN Resolutions on the basis of the right of self determination which is the birthright of the people of IIOJK.

Rehana Hussein Mullick also said that the Pakistan army has reiterated multiple times that India's rogue behaviour in IIOJK and its internationally irresponsible posture on Kashmir would harm the peace in the region. Everyone in Pakistan, including the army, supports the boycott of relations as long as it withdraws its unilateral step taken on Aug 5, 2019, she added.

�India's nefarious and expansionist designs about Kashmir are doomed to fail in the presence of Pakistan army adding that she said that Pakistan Army is well prepared to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Pakistan Day Visit March 2019

Recent Stories

Stock markets mark time before crucial Fed rate ca ..

Stock markets mark time before crucial Fed rate call

36 seconds ago
 Ukraine needs $411 bn for reconstruction, recovery ..

Ukraine needs $411 bn for reconstruction, recovery: World Bank

38 seconds ago
 US House Intelligence Committee Launches Group to ..

US House Intelligence Committee Launches Group to Reauthorize Foreign Surveillan ..

2 minutes ago
 Work on Dasu hydropower, Mashehra, Islamabad Sub S ..

Work on Dasu hydropower, Mashehra, Islamabad Sub Stations commenced: Senate body ..

2 minutes ago
 No further proceedings required in Paragon referen ..

No further proceedings required in Paragon reference, NAB tells court

2 minutes ago
 Martyrs' families are benefactors of nation: Prime ..

Martyrs' families are benefactors of nation: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.