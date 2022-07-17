Kashmiris continue to face atrocities, injustice by Indian occupation forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Kashmiris continue to face deepening atrocities, discrimination and injustice by Indian occupation forces and biased judiciary.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, on Sunday, said Indian troops, enjoying impunity under draconian laws, are committing grave human rights abuses, in fact, war crimes to suppress the Kashmiris' voice and just struggle for right to self determination, Radio Pakistan reported.

It said justice has not been delivered to the victims of mass killings like Gaw Kadal, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore and Bijbehara massacres and Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, Shopian double rape and murder case and rape and murder of Kathua minor girl in the territory.

The report said that the Indian courts had not punished a single Indian soldier or policeman involved in war crimes in IIOJK.

It said that the Indian judiciary, without fulfilling the basic requirements of justice, sentenced the Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, just for being Kashmiris.