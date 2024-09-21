- Home
Kashmiris Continue To Suffer Under Indian Occupation As 'world Observes Day Of Peace': Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 04:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) As the world observes the International Day of Peace, the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) stands in stark contrast, marred by ongoing Indian state terrorism that fosters a climate of fear and
oppression.
A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the day, Saturday, revealed that for the past 77 years, the people of IIOJK have endured severe brutality at the hands of Indian forces. The report highlights that Indian troops routinely employ brutal tactics, including torture, against the Kashmiris.
Since the abrogation of Article 370, IIOJK has been subjected to an intensified military siege, with the RSS-backed Modi government effectively transforming the territory into a vast concentration camp. Over 5,000 Kashmiris, including APHC top leaders, activists, women, youth and journalists, are currently languishing in illegal detention in jails both in IIOJK and India.
The report asserts that Indian troops, paramilitary forces, and police personnel are involved in widespread war crimes in IIOJK, characterizing the area as the biggest open-air prison on earth. Caged and suppressed, the Kashmiris are left awaiting intervention from the international community.
For over seven decades, Kashmiris have struggled for their legitimate rights, yet India has consistently acted as a barrier to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
The report emphasizes that true peace in South Asia will remain out of reach until the Kashmiri people are granted their rightful self-determination.
The report calls for accountability from Modi and the Indian government for their actions in IIOJK and urges the international community to step in to save the beleaguered Kashmiris.
“The need for global attention and action is urgent, as the situation in IIOJK continues to deteriorate,” the report concludes.
