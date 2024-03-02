- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiris continuously living in state of siege due to Indian military’s huge presence: APHC
Kashmiris Continuously Living In State Of Siege Due To Indian Military’s Huge Presence: APHC
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) has deplored that the huge presence of brutal Indian troops has put the Kashmiris’ lives under constant state of siege for the last over seven decades.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that over one million Indian troops remain deployed across length and breadth of the occupied territory who have turned it into a living hell for its residents through their barbaric acts.
He said the Kashmiris are witnessing extrajudicial killings, massacres, violent cordon and search operations, nocturnal raids, arrests and torture on daily basis.
He said that the Kashmiris have been subjected to worst kind of human rights violations for demanding freedom from Indian illegal occupation.
Besides, the spokesman said, India has snatched all natural resources and other basic freedoms of the Kashmiri people, who have been demanding their political rights including their birthright, the right to self-determination.
Kashmiri people are determined to continue their fight against Indian illegal occupation against all odds
He said that the Indian forces’ personnel enjoying unbridled powers under draconian laws are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied territory with impunity. “Kashmiri people are determined to continue their fight against Indian illegal occupation against all odds”, he added.
He said that India was constantly trying to mislead the world about the ground situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the international community is legally and morally bound to stop unprecedented Indian repression in IIOJK and force New Delhi to respect the sentiments of the Kashmiri people and give them their right to self-determination.
The spokesman pointed out that unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, peace and stability could not be established in the region and Pakistan-India relations could not be improved on sustainable basis.
Recent Stories
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM
PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium
Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to solve problems of common people at door steps: Mayor DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Unhygienic conditions: IFA seals 1 outlet, serves notices20 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders condemn SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone20 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Nasir Kazmi observed20 minutes ago
-
PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM36 minutes ago
-
Six shopkeepers held50 minutes ago
-
Charsadda rice attract foodies to beat cold in rainy weather1 hour ago
-
11 law breakers netted1 hour ago
-
Rains disrupt power supply from 234 feeders1 hour ago
-
Prolong rain spell claims eight lives in KP1 hour ago
-
Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt1 hour ago
-
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow2 hours ago