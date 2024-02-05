- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiris created new history of courage, steadfastness against Indian oppression: Solangi
Kashmiris Created New History Of Courage, Steadfastness Against Indian Oppression: Solangi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Monday said that every generation of Kashmir had created a new story of courage, bravery and steadfastness by resisting illegal Indian occupation of their homeland.
Delivering his speech at Kashmir Solidarity Day rally here he said the people of Kashmir had been raising their voice against slavery since 1931 during the Dogra rule.
Paying tributes to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he said their fourth generation was waging struggle against Indian oppression and the time was not far when they will get rid of illegal Indian occupation.
He said that at the time of partition of the subcontinent, India illegally annexed the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "United Nations through its several resolutions had promised to hold a free plebiscite so that they can decide whether they would join Pakistan or India.
"
People of IIOJ&K were constantly raising their voice for their right to self-determination.
The minister strongly condemning Kashmiris genocide at the hands of Indian occupation forces, said, "India cannot be allowed to turn Kashmir into a graveyard."
He reiterated, "Pakistan always stood with the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and it would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for their just cause till realization of their dream of freedom from Indian clutches."
"Kashmiri people will not compromise on their right to self-determination as they had offered unprecedented sacrifices for this purpose," Murtaza Solangi remarked.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Solidarity Exhibition starts in Bahawalpur10 seconds ago
-
APHC-AJK leadership lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmir cause12 seconds ago
-
10 policemen martyred, 6 injure as terrorists attacked police station in DI Khan24 seconds ago
-
Bahawalpur police arrest 46 suspects last month10 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Literary, Cultural Festival to be held1 hour ago
-
Solangi pays tribute to Kashmiris’ unflinching struggle against Indian illegal occupation2 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates various development projects within few hours10 hours ago
-
Mayor Karachi fined for violation ECPs Code of Conduct11 hours ago
-
Matter of charging annual fee by private school challenged in SHC11 hours ago
-
Record development projects completed in shortest period: CM Punjab11 hours ago
-
PPP to win upcoming general elections with thumping majority: Chandio12 hours ago
-
Speakers urge int'l community to stand with Kashmiri people for self-determination right12 hours ago