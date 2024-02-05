Kashmiris created new history of courage, steadfastness against Indian oppression: Solangi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi Monday said that every generation of Kashmir had created a new story of courage, bravery and steadfastness by resisting illegal Indian occupation of their homeland.

Delivering his speech at Kashmir Solidarity Day rally here he said the people of Kashmir had been raising their voice against slavery since 1931 during the Dogra rule.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he said their fourth generation was waging struggle against Indian oppression and the time was not far when they will get rid of illegal Indian occupation.

He said that at the time of partition of the subcontinent, India illegally annexed the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "United Nations through its several resolutions had promised to hold a free plebiscite so that they can decide whether they would join Pakistan or India.

"

People of IIOJ&K were constantly raising their voice for their right to self-determination.

The minister strongly condemning Kashmiris genocide at the hands of Indian occupation forces, said, "India cannot be allowed to turn Kashmir into a graveyard."

He reiterated, "Pakistan always stood with the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and it would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for their just cause till realization of their dream of freedom from Indian clutches."

"Kashmiri people will not compromise on their right to self-determination as they had offered unprecedented sacrifices for this purpose," Murtaza Solangi remarked.