Kashmiris deprived of their freedom on Oct 27: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that 27th October is the darkest day in the history as Kashmiris were deprived of their basic and fundamental right of freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that 27th October is the darkest day in the history as Kashmiris were deprived of their basic and fundamental right of freedom.

He said that in this age of democracy where provision of basic rights is the popular slogan yet the Kashmiris have been under Indian suppression and barbarity.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of Minhas Corporation in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

He said that the world should abandon double standards and would support Kashmiris in their cause of self determination.

He also said that Kashmiris are the bravest who are facing pallet guns attack daily yet they are determined and always raise slogan for their freedom.

He said that their moment of freedom is unstoppable and this night of suppression would end sooner.

He also reiterated that Kashmir is unfinished agenda of Subcontinent partition.

After the inaugural ceremony, the Speaker said that growth of business and trade in the country would be a stabilizing factor for country's economy. He said that business growth is interlinked with honesty and dedication of traders.

Ibrar Minhas, Director Minhas Corporation expressed his gratitude to Speaker National Assembly for gracing the event.

Meanwhile, the Speaker also visited the other business centres in the area for encouraging the traders and Businessmen.