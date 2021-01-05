Kashmiris destined to win freedom: Raja Basharat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Law Minister, Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Muhammad Basharat has said that the Kashmiris were destined to win freedom from the shackles of Indian forces and cruelty could not stifle flame of freedom in the hearts and minds of a nation.

In a message on the occasion of 'Right to Self-Determination Day' of Kashmiris here on Tuesday, he said India has been committing brutalities against hapless Kashmiris for the last 72 years and stand in stark violations of the resolutions of the United Nations (UN).

The provincial law minister, who heads Kashmir Committee Punjab, said the sorry state of affairs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was the longest tale of fascism and beguile with any nation of the world, adding that human rights were being blatantly violated in Kashmir by the Indian occupied forces.

Raja Basharat said the Kashmiris in the IIOJ&K have been faced with the longest lockdown in history, adding that Pakistanis will continue to protest against the Indian brutalities till their Kashmiri brethren win right to self-determination.

He expressed the optimism that the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris will bear fruit and they will win freedom soon.

Urging the world powers to intervene, he said it was moral responsibility of the international powers to get all resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir implemented in letter and spirit and as per wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat further said the failure of the civilized world to get Kashmiri people the right to self-determination was a sore on the conscience of humanity and it must act before it is too late and the Muslim population is annihilated by the fascist Indian rulers.

Raja Basharat said 'Right to Self-Determination Day' was the occasion to renew our pledge to support the Kashmiris in their quest for freedom from oppression, cruelty and injustice.