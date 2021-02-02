Kashmiris destined to win their freedom: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Law Minister and Chairman Kashmir Committee Punjab Raja Basharat Tuesday said that Kashmiris were destined to win their freedom from India.

He said India had been committing brutalities against hapless Kashmiris for the last seven decades and stand in stark violations of the resolutions of the United Nations (UN).

Talking to APP, Raja Basharat said the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been faced with the longest lockdown in history, adding that Pakistani nation would continue to protest against the Indian brutalities till their Kashmiri brethren win their right to self-determination.

He said that Kashmiris made history of the freedom struggle by sacrificing their lives against Indian oppression. He said that the Pakistani nation paid tribute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri brethren.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan boldly presented the case of Kashmir at every forum in the world.

He said that all departments have been directed to finalise arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day in a timely manner and also to include the people, ministers, assembly members, media representatives and civil society in the proposed events.

He directed the deputy commissioners across the province to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day with full fervour as Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to convey a powerful message from Punjab to the international community in favour of Kashmiris on that day.

All assistant commissioners would arrange human hand chains in the provincial Constituencies with the help of local parliamentarians, he maintained.