Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom despite Indian brutalities: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed to the world community to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities and the targeting of innocent Kashmiri youths under black laws to suppress their righteous demand for the right to self-determination, acknowledged by the United Nations.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, urged the UN to force India to settle the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their political right promised in United Nations resolutions.

Indian troops are terrorizing the people of the occupied territory during cordon and search operations, the APHC statement said.

The Kashmiri people will never allow their sacrifices to go to waste. He said India is fighting a war that it cannot win because the Kashmiris are determined to achieve freedom from New Delhi’s illegal occupation at all costs.

Similarly, he said, innocent civilians are being arrested in Poonch and Rajouri of the Pir Panjal region, and the homes of the Hurriyat activists, who are currently in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, are being raided, attached, and their families are being subjected to severe mental torture.