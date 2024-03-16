Open Menu

Kashmiris Determined To Achieve Freedom Goal Against All Odds: Shabbir Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah on Saturday has praised the grit and determination shown by the Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle against Indian occupation and tyranny

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah on Saturday has praised the grit and determination shown by the Kashmiris in their ongoing struggle against Indian occupation and tyranny.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Shah in his message from the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi said that the Kashmiris have been enduring Indian atrocities with courage for a long time, but their spirit of freedom is alive and they are determined to carry on their just struggle against all odds.

He said that the resolve, courage, sincerity and brotherhood exhibited by the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian repression and nefarious designs was exemplary.

Facing hardships and difficulties in the struggle for freedom is sign of living nations, he added.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah lamented that the Indian forces’ personnel have continued their repressive acts including arresting youth even in the holy month of Ramadan. He urged the Kashmiris to strengthen unity and harmony in their ranks at this critical juncture of the freedom movement, take care of each other’s needs and support the poor and helpless sections of the society during this holy month.

He also appealed to the charity organizations and affluent people to wholeheartedly mobilize their resources to help the poverty-stricken as well as the victims of Indian state terrorism.

