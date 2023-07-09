Kashmiris determined to carry on freedom struggle from Indian yoke; APHC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmiris are determined to carry on their struggle for the liberation of their motherland from Indian yoke.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday, said the killings, arrests and torture cannot defeat the Kashmiris' urge for freedom and they are ready to face Indian bullets but will not surrender.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Modi regime cannot defeat the spirit of Kashmiri people to win freedom and they have no option but to fight Indian illegal occupation. Kashmiris will continue sacrificing their lives till freedom from Indian clutches, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that Kashmiri people were united to defeat India's nefarious designs in IIOJK and salute to the Kashmiri people for refusing to accept Indian hegemony. He maintained that the ongoing people's struggle against Indian tyranny would remain a golden page in Kashmir's history and the day was not far when Kashmiris would see the dawn of freedom. India's brutal military occupation of Kashmir is a challenge to the international community and it must resolve the lingering dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he added.