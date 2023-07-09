Open Menu

Kashmiris Determined To Carry On Freedom Struggle From Indian Yoke; APHC

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Kashmiris determined to carry on freedom struggle from Indian yoke; APHC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmiris are determined to carry on their struggle for the liberation of their motherland from Indian yoke.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday, said the killings, arrests and torture cannot defeat the Kashmiris' urge for freedom and they are ready to face Indian bullets but will not surrender.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Modi regime cannot defeat the spirit of Kashmiri people to win freedom and they have no option but to fight Indian illegal occupation. Kashmiris will continue sacrificing their lives till freedom from Indian clutches, he added.

The APHC spokesman said that Kashmiri people were united to defeat India's nefarious designs in IIOJK and salute to the Kashmiri people for refusing to accept Indian hegemony. He maintained that the ongoing people's struggle against Indian tyranny would remain a golden page in Kashmir's history and the day was not far when Kashmiris would see the dawn of freedom. India's brutal military occupation of Kashmir is a challenge to the international community and it must resolve the lingering dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he added.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Sunday Gold Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

16 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

18 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

18 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

18 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

22 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

22 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

23 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

24 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan