'Kashmiris Determined To Continue Martyrs' Mission Against All Odds': Report

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 09:21 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have once again made it clear to New Delhi rulers that they will carry on the mission of their martyrs to free their motherland from Indian clutches, come what may.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that Modi must remember that the Kashmiris' resolve to resist Indian illegal occupation cannot be subdued through military might and that all the hegemony and bullying powers in history had to suffer humiliating defeat at last.

The report stressed that the Kashmiri people are ready to face Indian bullets on their chests but will never accept India's illegal hold of their territory, adding killings, arrests and torture have failed to defeat their urge for freedom.

It pointed out that the ongoing people's heroic struggle against Indian tyranny will remain a golden page in Kashmir's history.

The report maintained that the Kashmiri people are united to defeat Indian nefarious designs and the day is not far off when Kashmiris will see the dawn of freedom.

The report urged the international community to stop Modi regime from its genocidal policy against the Kashmiris and end its brutal military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, saying Indian government's intransigence and its hegemonic designs driven by extremist Hindutva policy have endangered peace and stability of south Asia and beyond.

