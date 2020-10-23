UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Determined To Continue Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:48 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din on Friday said Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmiri (IIOJK) were determined to continue their struggle for right to self-determination.

Talking to APP, he said people of the IIOJK were being humiliated and tortured by Indian forces for demanding their legitimate right.

� He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums in a most befitting manner and now it was the responsibility of the international community to come forward and play its role to stop human rights violations in the IIOJK.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris, adding thatthe nation would observe October 27 as black day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethern.

More Stories From Pakistan

