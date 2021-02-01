Kashmiris determined to continue struggle for freedom: MPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Chairperson Punjab Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Momina Waheed, MPA, has said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were under military siege for long, but they were determined to continue their struggle until they get freedom from India.

Talking to APP here on Monday, she said that India had failed to suppress the freedom movement through force, adding that the Indian government and its forces were engaged in genocide of innocent Kashmiri people.

She urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and brutalities in the Held Valley for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

She said the international community should fulfill its obligations to held Kashmiris secure their right to self-determination.

Momina said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the ambassador of Kashmiris as he had exposed the real face of India before the world, adding that Pakistanis would always support their Kashmiri brethren. She said that on February 5, the whole nation would express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, adding that human hand chains would be made in every district to show solidarity with Kashmiris.