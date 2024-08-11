Open Menu

Kashmiris Determined To Take Martyrs’ Mission To Logical Conclusion

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Kashmiris determined to take martyrs’ mission to logical conclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Tehreek Wahdat-e-Islami, Pairwan-e-Wilayat and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paid tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami’s detained Chairman Fayaz Hussain Jafari, head of Parwan Wilayat Maulana Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi and Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their separate statements in Srinagar said Kashmiri people are determined to take the martyrs’ mission to its logical conclusion.

They said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a great leader who dedicated his life to the Kashmir freedom movement. They said that the sacrifice of Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a torch for future generations of Kashmir.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz had great devotion and love for Pakistan and he was a strong supporter of Pakistan’s accession, they added.

They said that the sacrifices of Sheikh Abdul Aziz and other lac of martyrs would never go to waste and that Jammu and Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan one day after being freed from illegal Indian rule.

