Kashmiris Determined To Take Martyrs’ Mission To Logical Conclusion
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Tehreek Wahdat-e-Islami, Pairwan-e-Wilayat and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have paid tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami’s detained Chairman Fayaz Hussain Jafari, head of Parwan Wilayat Maulana Syed Sibte Shabbir Qumi and Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their separate statements in Srinagar said Kashmiri people are determined to take the martyrs’ mission to its logical conclusion.
They said that Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a great leader who dedicated his life to the Kashmir freedom movement. They said that the sacrifice of Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a torch for future generations of Kashmir.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz had great devotion and love for Pakistan and he was a strong supporter of Pakistan’s accession, they added.
They said that the sacrifices of Sheikh Abdul Aziz and other lac of martyrs would never go to waste and that Jammu and Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan one day after being freed from illegal Indian rule.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway13 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support24 minutes ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles33 minutes ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations33 minutes ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists53 minutes ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration1 hour ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah11 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz11 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club12 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days12 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity12 hours ago