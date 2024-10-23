Open Menu

Kashmiris Determined To Wrench Back Their Homes From Indian Unlawful Occupation: AJK SCBA President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 11:02 PM

Kashmiris determined to wrench back their homes from Indian unlawful occupation: AJK SCBA President

The newly-elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir Javed Najam ul Saqib Advocate said that people of Jammu & Kashmir were fully determined to wrench back their homes and hearts from Indian unlawful occupation

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The newly-elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir Javed Najam ul Saqib Advocate said that people of Jammu & Kashmir were fully determined to wrench back their homes and hearts from Indian unlawful occupation; Kashmiris honor and prosperity shall be retrieved by ousting India from our homeland, Jammu and Kashmir, and restoring centuries-old heritage to the people of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state.

Saqib expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tuesday on the eve of the 77th AJK government founding anniversary of Azad Govt of the State of Jammu and Kashmir being celebrated on Wednesday, October 24.

The anniversary is celebrated this day every year across J&K and worldwide by 20 million Kashmiris. 

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, founded on October 24, 1947, after immense human sacrifices, is launching a region to free the rest of the Jammu and Kashmir state under the military occupation of India.

 

"Today over one million Indian regular armed forces and half a million informal Indian occupation forces are torturing Kashmiris in homes and torturing dungeons, a collective crime that should not be overlooked by the civilized world, the illustrious Kashmiri lawyer pleaded. 

He reminded me that the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, under the dynamic leadership of founding leaders Ch. Ghulam Abbas and Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, had chartered a political course to accede Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan back in 1932, and it unwaveringly sticks to this manifesto.

The AJK SCBA President paid rich tributes to the valour of Kashmiri workers who are failing Indian machination, planting BJP and RSS extremists from India into Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 

Saqib strongly condemned extortion of Kashmiri lands by Indian forces to allot them to extremists from India. He urged UNO to implement its Kashmir issue resolutions pending since 1948.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Supreme Court World Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Muslim All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

3 minutes ago
 Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

3 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

7 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

7 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

7 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

13 minutes ago
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

13 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

13 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

13 minutes ago
 RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

13 minutes ago
 Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP i ..

Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN

14 seconds ago
 UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths ..

UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan