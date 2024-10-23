Kashmiris determined to wrench back their homes from Indian unlawful occupation: AJK SCBA President

(@FahadShabbir)

The newly-elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir Javed Najam ul Saqib Advocate said that people of Jammu & Kashmir were fully determined to wrench back their homes and hearts from Indian unlawful occupation

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The newly-elected President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Azad Jammu Kashmir Javed Najam ul Saqib Advocate said that people of Jammu & Kashmir were fully determined to wrench back their homes and hearts from Indian unlawful occupation; Kashmiris honor and prosperity shall be retrieved by ousting India from our homeland, Jammu and Kashmir, and restoring centuries-old heritage to the people of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state.

Saqib expressed these views while talking to APP here on Tuesday on the eve of the 77th AJK government founding anniversary of Azad Govt of the State of Jammu and Kashmir being celebrated on Wednesday, October 24.

The anniversary is celebrated this day every year across J&K and worldwide by 20 million Kashmiris.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, founded on October 24, 1947, after immense human sacrifices, is launching a region to free the rest of the Jammu and Kashmir state under the military occupation of India.

"Today over one million Indian regular armed forces and half a million informal Indian occupation forces are torturing Kashmiris in homes and torturing dungeons, a collective crime that should not be overlooked by the civilized world, the illustrious Kashmiri lawyer pleaded.

He reminded me that the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, under the dynamic leadership of founding leaders Ch. Ghulam Abbas and Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, had chartered a political course to accede Jammu and Kashmir state to Pakistan back in 1932, and it unwaveringly sticks to this manifesto.

The AJK SCBA President paid rich tributes to the valour of Kashmiri workers who are failing Indian machination, planting BJP and RSS extremists from India into Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Saqib strongly condemned extortion of Kashmiri lands by Indian forces to allot them to extremists from India. He urged UNO to implement its Kashmir issue resolutions pending since 1948.

APP/ahr/378