Kashmiris Diaspora Should Fully Expose Indian Rights Abuses In IIOJK: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Kashmiris diaspora should fully expose Indian rights abuses in IIOJK: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom should play their due role in fully exposing India's fascist government's ugly face and the worst human rights violations being committed by its occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the IIOJK, he said India had broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir.

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) president was talking to Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, President of Kashmir Peace Forum International Midland, who called on him here at the Kashmir House.

He said that under the given circumstances, it was our shared responsibility to draw world attention towards the plight of our Kashmiri brethren who he said were being humiliated, harassed, beaten and even killed day in and day out by India's so-called security forces."It is our responsibility to expose Modi's malicious ambitions as well as his nefarious designs in the region", the president said.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on this occasion appreciated the efforts made by Kashmir Peace Forum International to highlight the Kashmir issue in the UK. ENDS/APP / AHR.

