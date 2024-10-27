Open Menu

'Kashmiris Dream Of Freedom Will Become A Reality Soon'; Says Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

'Kashmiris dream of freedom will become a reality soon'; says Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Federal  Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Sunday said that October 27, 1947, was the darkest day in the history of the subcontinent, as on that day India illegally occupied the state of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In his message on October 27, Black Day of Kashmiris, he said on that day, India illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir by landing its troops against the wishes of Kashmiris, the Federal minister for information said.

"Despite the atrocities and brutal policies of the Indian fascist government, the valiant Kashmiri people are fighting bravely for their freedom," said the minister.

Attaullah Tarar expressed his belief that Kashmiris would soon reach their destination and their dream of freedom would become a reality. 

He said, "Kashmiri people will never accept India's usurpation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"

He maintained that Pakistan was a strong supporter of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's bold stand on the Kashmir issue was a strong expression of Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause and its desire for a just and peaceful solution to the long-standing conflict, he remarked.

 

Tarar said Pakistan had never backed down from advocating the legitimate cause of Kashmiris at international forums.

"Pakistan always stands with the Kashmiri people and will continue to support their right to self-determination," he added.

"The only acceptable solution to the Kashmir dispute issue is a plebiscite under the supervision of the United Nations," he said.

The minister urged the international community to play its role to find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and pressurize India to stop gross human rights violations in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif United Nations Jammu October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

18 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

18 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

1 day ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

1 day ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan