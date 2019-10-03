Kashmiris endured 60th day of miseries, agonies

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Normal life continues to remain badly hit on the 60th successive day, today, with heavy military deployment, restrictions and communications blockade in place in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions have virtually made it impossible for both shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions amid public transport being off the road. The residents continue to face shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines. No one knows the scale of miseries of the people living particularly in far-flung areas due to suspension of all means of communication including mobile and internet services.

Meanwhile, Indian police have confirmed to a four-member Juvenile body of the High Court of the occupied territory that scores of children as young as nine years of age were picked up since 5th of August when India revoked Kashmir's special status and imposed a lock down.

Earlier, a report released by a delegation of Indian women organisations in New Delhi after a recent visit to the Kashmir Valley testified that 13,000 children were subjected to enforced disappearance by the Indian forces in Kashmir .

In New Delhi, Jamaat-e-Islami, India, has expressed grave concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir saying that imprisonment of the entire political leadership is against democratic ethos. The Jamaat in a statement also criticized the Indian government for scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir without consulting the Kashmiri people .