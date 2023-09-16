Kashmiris' engaged in just struggle for right to self-determination: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in a just struggle for the exercise of their UN-pledged right to self-determination and they will take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Ghazi Manzoor in their statements issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiris' freedom movement has been recognized as a just struggle at the global level.

They said the UN Security Council through its several resolutions has acknowledged the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that international law gives the Kashmiri people the right to fight for securing freedom from Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC leaders said, the ongoing freedom movement, which reflects the sentiments of the general populace of IIOJK, will continue till the implementation of the UN resolutions.

They said India is attempting to equate the Kashmir freedom movement with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The leaders maintained that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government must remember that the people struggling for freedom cannot be linked to terrorism.

They said, the Modi regime will not be able to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiri people by resorting to violent repression in IIOJK.

They added that the international community must support the Kashmiris' freedom struggle and fulfill its responsibilities regarding holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.