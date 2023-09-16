Open Menu

Kashmiris' Engaged In Just Struggle For Right To Self-determination: APHC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kashmiris' engaged in just struggle for right to self-determination: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in a just struggle for the exercise of their UN-pledged right to self-determination and they will take it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash and Ghazi Manzoor in their statements issued in Srinagar said the Kashmiris' freedom movement has been recognized as a just struggle at the global level.

They said the UN Security Council through its several resolutions has acknowledged the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that international law gives the Kashmiri people the right to fight for securing freedom from Indian illegal occupation of their homeland.

The APHC leaders said, the ongoing freedom movement, which reflects the sentiments of the general populace of IIOJK, will continue till the implementation of the UN resolutions.

They said India is attempting to equate the Kashmir freedom movement with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The leaders maintained that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government must remember that the people struggling for freedom cannot be linked to terrorism.

They said, the Modi regime will not be able to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiri people by resorting to violent repression in IIOJK.

They added that the international community must support the Kashmiris' freedom struggle and fulfill its responsibilities regarding holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Ghazi Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

44 minutes ago
 Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning strea ..

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning streak with the third consecutive v ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad ..

Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad for Asian Games

1 hour ago
 Massive increase in POL prices challenged before L ..

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago
 China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

3 hours ago
JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

3 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

4 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

4 hours ago
 After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

After crackdown, gold marek to reopen today

4 hours ago
 UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan