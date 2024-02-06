Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) have expressed their gratitude to Pakistan for its unflinching support of their struggle for the right to self-determination.

In a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly held on Monday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar said that Pakistan and its people have always stood by Kashmiris in their struggle.

The session, which was convened to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was attended and addressed by the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

Speaker Akbar, while welcoming Prime Minister Kakar, said that his address to the special session of the assembly has been a great morale booster for the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC.

He said that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiris and their legitimate struggle for self-determination. He regrettably noted that Kashmiris have suffered enormously under India's occupation, barbarism and brutality for the past 76 years.

He said that the purpose of Kashmir Solidarity Day was to demonstrate solidarity with the people of IIOJK, who were fighting for their political and democratic rights guaranteed to them by the international community.

He said that Prime Minister Kakar's presence in the house and his speech would send a positive signal to the other side of the LoC.

APP/ahr/378