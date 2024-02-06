Open Menu

Kashmiris Express Gratitude To Pakistan For Unflinching Support

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) have expressed their gratitude to Pakistan for its unflinching support of their struggle for the right to self-determination.

In a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly held on Monday to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar said that Pakistan and its people have always stood by Kashmiris in their struggle.

The session, which was convened to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), was attended and addressed by the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

Speaker Akbar, while welcoming Prime Minister Kakar, said that his address to the special session of the assembly has been a great morale booster for the Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC.

He said that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiris and their legitimate struggle for self-determination. He regrettably noted that Kashmiris have suffered enormously under India's occupation, barbarism and brutality for the past 76 years.

He said that the purpose of Kashmir Solidarity Day was to demonstrate solidarity with the people of IIOJK, who were fighting for their political and democratic rights guaranteed to them by the international community.

He said that Prime Minister Kakar's presence in the house and his speech would send a positive signal to the other side of the LoC.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Citi ..

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

53 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

58 minutes ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

55 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

55 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

55 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

1 hour ago
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

2 hours ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

2 hours ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

42 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

42 minutes ago
 AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's acc ..

AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisal ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan