Kashmiris expressed strong disapproval, resentment towards India; Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Mushaal Hussain Mulick stated that Kashmiris across the Line of Control (LoC) marked Indian Republic Day on Friday as a Black Day, expressing their strong disapproval and resentment towards India.

In her special message on Black Day here Friday, she stated that the people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) along with the rest of the world, marked Indian Republic Day as a Black Day.

She criticized the RSS-led Indian government for celebrating the abrogation of the constitution, targeting minorities and undermining the so-called scholarly democracy.

Mushaal further commented that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the idol of Lord Ram at the new temple constructed on the site where the Babri Masjid stood for centuries before being demolished by a Hindutva mob. She also predicted that India would eventually disintegrate due to divisive RSS policies.