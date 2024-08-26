Kashmiris face jail for speaking out against Indian atrocities: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that anyone who speaks out or raises his voice against Indian atrocities and advocates for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means is being jailed by Indian authorities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that Indian brutalities will not be able to intimidate Kashmiris into submission.

The spokesman condemned the killing of a Srinagar youth in a fake encounter by Indian paramilitary forces two days ago in the Watergam area of Baramulla district and paid rich tribute to the martyred youth.

He said that anyone who speaks out or raises his voice against injustice, miseries under the BJP regime, and for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means is being put behind bars under black laws.

The APHC said that the BJP regime, after usurping all political, economic, religious, and social rights of the Kashmiri people, is claiming so-called peace and imposing restrictions on free public gatherings in the territory.

The APHC stated that over five thousand Kashmiris, including top Hurriyat leaders, activists, and youth, are facing illegal detentions in fake cases under black laws in different jails of IIOJK and India and are being punished for speaking the truth.