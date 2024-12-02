Kashmiris face modern slavery as India intensifies oppression, say Activists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Human rights activists and organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have strongly criticized India for perpetuating systemic subjugation and exploitation of the Kashmiri people, describing it as modern-day slavery.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, the rights activists and watchdogs have expressed concern over widespread abuses, citing forced disappearances, torture, and detentions as part of India’s efforts to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. They mentioned that Indian forces have institutionalized sexual violence against Kashmiri women, which is a heinous manifestation of modern slavery.

They argued that India’s actions, including demographic changes, property seizures, and silencing dissent, aim to erode Kashmiri identity and culture. However, the resilience of the Kashmiri people continues, with many reiterating their commitment to achieving freedom from what they describe as “Indian slavery.”

Urging the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take action, the advocates of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights have called for the implementation of UN resolutions that reflect the will of the Kashmiri people. They emphasized that India’s strategies to suppress Kashmiris will fail and reiterated their determination to resist any attempts to reduce them to subjugation.