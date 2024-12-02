Open Menu

Kashmiris Face Modern Slavery As India Intensifies Oppression, Say Activists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Kashmiris face modern slavery as India intensifies oppression, say Activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Human rights activists and organizations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have strongly criticized India for perpetuating systemic subjugation and exploitation of the Kashmiri people, describing it as modern-day slavery.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, the rights activists and watchdogs have expressed concern over widespread abuses, citing forced disappearances, torture, and detentions as part of India’s efforts to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. They mentioned that Indian forces have institutionalized sexual violence against Kashmiri women, which is a heinous manifestation of modern slavery.

They argued that India’s actions, including demographic changes, property seizures, and silencing dissent, aim to erode Kashmiri identity and culture. However, the resilience of the Kashmiri people continues, with many reiterating their commitment to achieving freedom from what they describe as “Indian slavery.”

Urging the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take action, the advocates of Kashmiris’ fundamental rights have called for the implementation of UN resolutions that reflect the will of the Kashmiri people. They emphasized that India’s strategies to suppress Kashmiris will fail and reiterated their determination to resist any attempts to reduce them to subjugation.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Women Media From

Recent Stories

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan