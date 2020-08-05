Kashmiris facing brutalities of Modi govt with courage: Chohan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan said on Wednesday the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were facing brutalities by Modi government with courage and determination.

Talking to the media at Lahore Press Club, he said that Modi's fascist government could not succeed in demoralizing the valiant Kashmiris in their just cause of freedom.

The information minister on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and people of Pakistan paid tribute to innocent Kashmiris of IIOJK for rendering unprecedented sacrifices for achieving the right of self determination.

He strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Indian media and their establishment for exploiting the innocent Kashmiris.

Fayazul Hasan Chohan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader in the history of the country who after taking oath as PM had been highlighting Kashmir issue effectively and kept it alive at all international levels.

He said the credit went to PM Imran Khan that in his leadership the IIOJK was added to the official map of Pakistan, adding that Imran Khan was a hero of Pakistan and he wanted to see Pakistan as developed and prosperous country.

He said that incident of Babri Mosque had exposed the ugly face of so-called secular India across the globe.

He said, "India is not only a threat to regional peace but also for the entire world." He said that in India temple was being constructed after demolishing historic Babari Mosque, whereas, in Pakistan temples were being renovated, work had been started on Kartarpur corridor and minorities were being given their due rights.

He said that India was hurting the sentiments of Muslims through its actions while in Pakistan all minorities were enjoying equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan.

The Minister said that international community should take notice of India's humanrights violations. He said that those who were conspiring against Pakistan wouldfail in their nefarious designs.