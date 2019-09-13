UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Facing Situation Like Karbala: JI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Kashmiris facing situation like Karbala: JI

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur chatper has said that people of Indian-occupied Kashmir had been facing situation like Karbala.

In a press release issued here, he said that Indian PM, Narendar Modi had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir of brutal act.

"People of Indian-held Kashmir are being subjugated of brutalities and atrocities by the Indian security forces," he said.

He, however, said that Kashmiris would never compromise on their demand for freedom. "People of Indian-occupied Kashmir want to join Pakistan to live within jurisdiction of Pakistan," he said, adding that Indian government should respect desires and demand of people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Karbala Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 13, 2019 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

24th World Energy Congress concludes with celebrat ..

11 hours ago

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

12 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.