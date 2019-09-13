Kashmiris facing situation like Karbala: JI

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur chatper has said that people of Indian-occupied Kashmir had been facing situation like Karbala.

In a press release issued here, he said that Indian PM, Narendar Modi had been victimizing innocent people of Kashmir of brutal act.

"People of Indian-held Kashmir are being subjugated of brutalities and atrocities by the Indian security forces," he said.

He, however, said that Kashmiris would never compromise on their demand for freedom. "People of Indian-occupied Kashmir want to join Pakistan to live within jurisdiction of Pakistan," he said, adding that Indian government should respect desires and demand of people of Kashmir.